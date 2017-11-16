OMV Petrom outsources 60 oil fields, sells three motels

OMV Petrom, the largest oil & gas producer in Romania, will outsource 50-60 oil fields with a low profitability and will sell three motels, OMV Petrom general manager Mariana Gheorghe told News.ro.

“We are trying to sell them, they are very small assets for us, but they are in the assets for sale portfolio. Sales are likely to be completed in the near future. They are assets we don’t want to take care of,” she added.

The company has sold the Dorobantu wind park this year and has transferred 19 marginal deposits.

The net profit of OMV Petrom rose by 111% in the first nine months of this year, to RON 1.85 billion (EUR 398 million). Its total sales went up by 20% to RON 14.2 billion (EUR 307.4 million).

