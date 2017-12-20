OMV Petrom invests over EUR 130 mln in two gas treatment plants

Romanian oil & gas producer OMV Petrom has completed the construction of two new gas treatment plants. The total investment amounts to over EUR 130 million and has begun in 2013.

The new plants will allow the delivery of gas to the national transport system at pressures of up to 40 bars. They are located in Burcioaia, Vrancea county, and Madulari, Valcea county and will process about 7.5% of OMV Petrom’s gas production in Romania.

“The Burcioaia and Madulari projects allow us to process gas at a capacity of up to 2 million cubic meters per day and deliver gas to the national transport system at high pressures,” Peter Zeilinger, Member of OMV Petrom’s Executive Board, said.

The projects included the construction of pipelines for the reception of gas from deposits, the construction of stations to dry and compress the gas, as well as the infrastructure necessary for connection to the national transport system. OMV Petrom covers almost half of Romania’s gas production.

OMV Petrom doubles net profit in first nine months

[email protected]