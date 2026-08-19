North Bucharest Investments strengthens partnership with Astorium by adding Astorium Boutique to its portfolio

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments (NBI) is expanding its partnership with Astorium by adding Astorium Boutique to the company's portfolio. Located in the Theodor Pallady area, the project introduces a boutique residential concept centred on lifestyle, privacy and the connection between indoor and outdoor living, in one of Bucharest's emerging residential hubs.

North Bucharest Investments is strengthening its partnership with Astorium by adding Astorium Boutique to its portfolio, further expanding its collaboration with the developer on Bucharest's residential market.



Astorium Boutique comprises 41 apartments, with a total built area of 7,630 sqm, and is scheduled for completion in November 2027. Located in the Theodor Pallady area, the project offers convenient access to the area's retail, educational and healthcare infrastructure, as well as strong public transport connectivity, with Nicolae Teclu metro station approximately 10 minutes away.



Astorium Boutique introduces an approach in which the value of a home is defined not only by the size of the apartment itself, but by the overall residential experience.



Contemporary architecture, generous glazed surfaces and the seamless opening of the homes towards the outdoors create a natural continuity between interior and exterior spaces. Terraces, balconies and, for selected apartments, private gardens become extensions of the living areas, supporting a lifestyle in which indoor comfort is complemented by direct access to outdoor space.



The development's architecture seeks a balance between contemporary volumes, carefully considered proportions, warm materials and an airy aesthetic, with an emphasis on discretion and visual coherence. Common areas, landscaped green spaces and dedicated parking complete a residential environment designed to be well organised, secure and suited to everyday urban living.



The addition of Astorium Boutique to NBI's portfolio marks a new stage in the partnership between the two companies, with North Bucharest Investments already representing other projects developed by Astorium.



The partnership is expanding at a time when buyer behaviour is evolving and property selection criteria are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Beyond price and location, the developer's track record, the project concept, quality of living, access to infrastructure and the property's long-term potential are playing an increasingly important role in purchasing decisions.

"Our partnership with Astorium is built on the trust developed through the projects we are already working on together and on a shared perspective regarding the evolution of the residential market. For us, Astorium is a trusted developer, with a coherent strategy and the ability to respond to increasingly sophisticated demand. We are seeing growing interest in projects that offer more than a well-built property: they provide a complete living experience built around space, privacy, access to the outdoors, connectivity and long-term value. Astorium Boutique is very well aligned with this evolution in buyer demand." said Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

The 41 two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments reinforce the boutique character of the development and create a clearly defined residential community. The apartments are designed with an emphasis on natural light, functional layouts and a strong connection with the outdoors. Terraces and balconies extend the living areas, while selected units feature private gardens, elements that respond to an increasingly visible trend in the residential market: buyers seeking properties that integrate lifestyle into the everyday living experience.

"Astorium Boutique is based on the idea that contemporary living no longer ends at the front door of the apartment. We wanted to create a project where indoor and outdoor spaces connect naturally, and where light, terraces, green spaces and privacy become part of everyday life. For us, the boutique concept means paying close attention to proportions, details and, above all, to how people will actually experience these spaces. We are building for a lifestyle, not simply to meet a housing need." said Ulas Dilmac, Astorium.

The expansion of the partnership with North Bucharest Investments comes at a time when Astorium is actively developing its portfolio. The developer has announced Astorium Selenium, a new residential project comprising more than 300 apartments, to be developed on a site of approximately 1.5 hectares, with an estimated investment value of €35 million.



At the same time, Astorium is negotiating the acquisition of land for two additional developments in Bucharest's Sector 3, which are expected to total more than 1,000 apartments, representing an estimated combined investment of approximately €60 million.



The developer's strategy reflects Bucharest's transformation into an increasingly diversified residential market, where the development of infrastructure and services is being accompanied by the emergence of projects that compete increasingly on concept, architecture and the overall living experience.



For North Bucharest Investments, the addition of Astorium Boutique to its portfolio further advances the company's strategy of diversifying its residential offering and strengthening partnerships with experienced developers, in a market where lifestyle, product quality and a property's ability to generate and preserve value over time are becoming increasingly important criteria for both end-buyers and investors.



*This is a press release.