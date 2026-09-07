Cordia Romania, a member of Futureal Group and one of the most active international residential developers in the Romanian market, announces the appointment of Concelex, a leading Romanian construction company, as general contractor for Centropolitan, its flagship premium residential development currently under construction in the heart of Bucharest, adjacent to Bucharest Mall and Alba Iulia Square.

The decision reinforces one of the most enduring and successful developer-contractor partnerships in Romania’s residential sector, bringing together two companies with a proven track record of delivering large-scale projects to the highest standards of quality, execution excellence and long-term value creation.

"Centropolitan marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cordia in Romania and embodies the standards that will define all of our future investments in this market", said Mauricio Mesa Gomez, Chairman of the Board, Cordia Romania and Spain. "As we establish a new benchmark for premium urban living in central Bucharest, partnering once again with Concelex was the natural choice. Our previous collaboration demonstrated not only exceptional execution capabilities but also a shared culture of excellence, accountability and long-term commitment to quality."

Centropolitan represents the next chapter in a partnership that began with the successful delivery of PARCULUI20. Comprising 485 apartments and delivered in full by Concelex, as general contractor, between 2019 and 2023, the project contributed to the transformation of the Expoziției area into a major residential destination in Bucharest and established a proven platform for collaboration between the two companies.

"Centropolitan continues a partnership we have built with the full delivery of PARCULUI20 to the quality standards we hold ourselves to on every project. Premium residential development demands a particular discipline of execution: the rigorous coordination of dozens of specialised trades, impeccable finishes and firm deadlines. Cordia's decision to appoint us once again as general contractor confirms the trust in our execution capabilities, and Centropolitan will reflect the same commitment to quality, precision and state of the art works," said Cătălin Vișan, Deputy CEO, Concelex.

Construction works started earlier this year and were officially marked by the project’s foundation stone ceremony in June 2026. From the project’s launch, Centropolitan registered approximately 20% sales and reservations, generating transactions exceeding EUR 13 million excluding VAT. Approximately 80% of purchasers were end-users, highlighting the project’s attractiveness as a long-term residential destination.

Centropolitan is being developed on an 8,179-square-meter site acquired by Cordia near Alba Iulia Square and represents one of the company’s most significant residential investments in Romania.