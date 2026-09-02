The site is located close to the DEx16 expressway and the Borș border crossing with Hungary. It also offers access to Oradea International Airport and the city’s railway station.

VGP said the location would provide connections to major European transport routes for companies involved in cross-border distribution, manufacturing, and regional supply chains.

The planned park will be designed to accommodate different technical requirements from prospective tenants. It is targeting BREEAM Excellent certification and compliance with the EU Taxonomy. Sustainability features are expected to include photovoltaic panels, electric vehicle charging stations, smart metering systems, and measures to improve biodiversity at the site.

The acquisition expands VGP’s Romanian portfolio, which also includes industrial and logistics parks in Arad, Brașov, Bucharest, Timișoara, and Sibiu. The company said demand in Romania was being supported by manufacturing growth, e-commerce expansion, and the diversification of regional supply chains.

VGP entered the Romanian market in 2007. Since then, it has acquired more than 1.7 million sqm of industrial space, representing nearly 900,000 sqm of potential lettable area.