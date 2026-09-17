Romania legislates savings and investment accounts with special tax regimes
Romania’s draft law on Savings and Investment Accounts (CEI) was adopted in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making chamber, completing the parliamentary process.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The law introduces a new framework for saving and investing for retirement and will now be sent to president Nicușor Dan for promulgation, Bursa.ro reported.
“It is one of the most important laws for the financial future of Romanians,” PNL deputy Sebastian Burduja, one of the initiators, wrote on social media. “Romania joins the club of states that offer their citizens the freedom to decide for themselves how to invest the money set aside for retirement, as America has been doing for decades through the famous 401(k) system."