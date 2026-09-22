FintechOS announced on Monday, September 21, that it secured USD 28 million through a combination of equity investment and debt financing to expand its operations in the United States and strengthen its European business. The company was founded in Romania and provides AI-based digital solutions to banks and insurers.

The equity component came from existing shareholders, including Bek Ventures, the International Finance Corporation, Cipio Partners, and Molten Ventures. Santander Corporate and Investment Banking provided the senior credit facility.

FintechOS said it reached operating profitability in the first half of 2026, when recurring revenue rose by 40%. The performance was driven mainly by 130% growth in the United States, while EBITDA improved by more than 102% year on year.

“Reaching profitability was not accidental but the result of a deliberate, multi-year effort to control our cost base, margins, and delivery model before accelerating growth again,” said FintechOS chief financial officer Cyril Desouza.

The company expects more than 20 financial institutions worldwide to adopt its FintechOS 8 platform during 2026, which would represent a record number of new clients. It is targeting growth of over 200% in the US market during the next 12 months and plans to expand its American board, including by appointing a new chairperson.

“Growth and profitability go together, not one at the expense of the other,” founder and CEO Teodor Blidăruș said. “The support of Santander CIB, alongside the other investors who believe in us, gives us the capital needed to capture the potential we see ahead, particularly in the United States.”

FintechOS has partnerships with US core banking providers Finxact, part of Fiserv, and Finastra Phoenix. Its clients include ESL Federal Credit Union, Vibrant Credit Union, Farmers Bank of Willards, and MHG Insurance.

In Europe, the company works with financial institutions and insurers including BRD Groupe Société Générale, CEC Bank, Groupama, Admiral, Bankinter, and Howden.

Romania remains the base of a significant part of its technology team, with specialists in Bucharest contributing to the platform’s development.

FintechOS was founded by Teodor Blidăruș and Sergiu Neguț and also operates offices in the United Kingdom and the United States.