As part of the partnership, Temu will participate in ABSL programs and events, engaging directly with the organization’s community in shared services, business process outsourcing, IT services outsourcing, and research and development.

Temu will also contribute expertise and in-kind support to ABSL initiatives, as part of the company’s commitment to becoming an active and trusted participant in Romania’s business ecosystem.

“We welcome Temu as ABSL’s E-commerce Partner. This collaboration reflects the growing importance of cross-sector cooperation and creates new opportunities to connect expertise from the business services sector with that of e-commerce,” said Adrian Baron, President of ABSL Romania.

The collaboration is part of Temu’s broader efforts to support local companies in Europe and address key obstacles to growth, such as complexity, costs and a lack of relevant connections, it said. These challenges were highlighted this year by professional associations, chambers of commerce and sector organizations in discussions with Temu.

“Romania has a dynamic business community, and we want to help companies grow,” a Temu spokesperson said. “Through our collaboration with ABSL, we hope to contribute to the development of Romania’s business ecosystem."