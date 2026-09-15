According to the organizers, the event is designed as a space for meeting, dialogue and exchange of experience for professionals in Romanian cinema, from directors and producers to distributors, festival organizers, screenwriters and representatives of cultural institutions.

The central theme of this year’s edition will be film festivals in Romania and their role in the relationship between cinema, industry and the public, at a time when the film sector is undergoing continuous transformation.

“The Romanian Film Industry Days event is fulfilling its main objective: facilitating dialogue and collaboration among professionals in the film industry. During previous editions, connections and partnerships were created that generated concrete film projects, the most visible example being the feature film ‘Pericol.’ We are confidently continuing this initiative, convinced that the success achieved so far is only the beginning,” said Camelia Popa, initiator of the project.

The sixth edition of ZIFR will include a series of discussions dedicated to current topics for the film industry, from changes in the festival sector and its relationship with audiences, to the development of screenplays for the festival circuit and the impact of technology on the organization of film events.

Guests include Oana Bujgoi and Cristian Hordilă, representatives of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), Ioana Radu, coordinator of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest and the American Independent Film Festival, and Bálint Zágoni, producer and director of Filmtettfeszt, Hungarian Film Days.

The international guest of this edition is Mary Kate O’Flanagan, an Irish screenwriter, story editor and script consultant, one of Europe’s specialists in storytelling for film and television. In her presentation “Writing a Film for the Festival Circuit,” Mary Kate O’Flanagan will talk about developing a film project intended for festivals, the differences between festival and mainstream audiences, the particularities of different festivals, and how filmmakers can adapt their projects, budgets, and expectations according to the festival circuit.

The ZIFR #6 program also includes a Film News session dedicated to current information and topics in the industry, a presentation on the DACIN SARA 2026–2027 Agenda, as well as discussions about the role of technology in organizing international film festivals.

Romanian Film Industry Days is a biannual event dedicated to those involved in domestic cinema, from filmmakers and producers to representatives of public institutions, festivals, embassies, and cultural organizations. The event is coordinated by Adriana Bumbeș, as producer, and Bogdan Botescu, as executive producer.