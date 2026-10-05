Romanian Art Week will hold its 2026 edition from October 17 to 25 in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Oradea, and Craiova. The programme includes exhibitions, discussions, studio visits, and meetings with artists, curators, collectors, and other cultural professionals.

In Bucharest, the event is being organised in partnership with the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Museum of Recent Art, and the National Museum of Contemporary Art. Commercial galleries, artist-run venues, and independent cultural initiatives will also participate across the five cities.

The programme will cover artistic practice, collecting, cultural management, and the international circulation of contemporary art, the organizers said. Museum directors, international curators and representatives of European art weeks and cultural platforms are expected to attend, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe.

Romanian Art Week has also joined The Spider, a network connecting art weeks and Gallery Weekend events in cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, London, Prague, Vienna, and Zurich.

Further details can be found here.