Applications opened recently for the third edition of the She’s Next women’s entrepreneurship programme in Romania. Women-led businesses can apply through the programme’s online platform until November 15.

Eligible companies must have operated for at least one year and be at least 51% owned by women.

The programme will distribute EUR 90,000 among six winners, up from EUR 60,000 in its previous edition. The prizes comprise one EUR 30,000 grant, two grants of EUR 15,000, and three grants of EUR 10,000.

Fifteen finalists will be selected for individual mentoring, group coaching, and training in areas including personal branding and pitching between January and May 2027. The final pitch and awards gala are scheduled for the last week of May.

“Doubling the number of winners and expanding access to mentoring for all 15 finalists reflects our long-term commitment to women’s entrepreneurship,” said Luana Sorescu, head of Easy Banking within ING Bank Romania’s Business Banking Division.

The programme will also organize seven free public webinars between September and November on financing, marketing, artificial intelligence, leadership, and business development.

Moreover, its She’s Next Caravan will visit Bucharest on October 6, Cluj-Napoca on October 22, and Iași on November 5.