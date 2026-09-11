Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced that, following a public procurement procedure, it awarded a RON 297 million (EUR 56 million) contract for a battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Iron Gates II hydropower plant on the Danube to Synergy Construct, which will cooperate with subcontractors including Kseo Enerji Anonim Sirketi, Professional Land Survey, Zoork, Tripol Sistem Construct, Inemko Insaat Elektrik Telekominikasyon Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi and Rogotehnic.

Bucharest-based Synergy Construct was founded in Romania in 2001 and has since established leading positions across international markets where the Group operates, including Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Türkiye, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Slovakia.