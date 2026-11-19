Romania’s gross financing needs to decrease in 2027 on thinner deficit and refinancing
The high yields paid this year by Romania for the new debt were partly due to the costly short-term debt issued by Romania in 2024-2025 that matured in 2026.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania's gross financing needs are estimated to decrease by approximately RON 31 billion in 2027, to RON 248 billion, from RON 279 billion this year, as a result of the reduction in the budget deficit and the decrease in the volume of maturing debt, announced Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare on Wednesday, November 18, in a Facebook post consulted by Agerpres.
“To maintain the direction, we need a credible budget for 2027 and discipline in spending public money," Nazare said.