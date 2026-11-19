Romania's gross financing needs are estimated to decrease by approximately RON 31 billion in 2027, to RON 248 billion, from RON 279 billion this year, as a result of the reduction in the budget deficit and the decrease in the volume of maturing debt, announced Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare on Wednesday, November 18, in a Facebook post consulted by Agerpres.

“To maintain the direction, we need a credible budget for 2027 and discipline in spending public money," Nazare said.