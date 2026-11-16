European Commission partially greenlights Romania’s fifth PNRR payment request, 6 milestones not fulfilled
The total amount in the request was EUR 2.84 billion.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
The European Commission partially greenlit Romania's fifth payment request worth EUR 2.67 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) on Monday, November 16. The total amount in the request was EUR 2.84 billion.
The funds financed water, waste and forest management, decarbonisation of transport and energy, tax administration, healthcare skills, and the social sector, according to the Commission’s press release.