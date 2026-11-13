Romania’s central bank confirms expectations and keeps policy rate at 6.5% ahead of expected inflation peak
In line with expectations, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) at the board meeting of November 12 decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.5% – where it has remained steady since August 2024.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Over the 27 months since the last monetary policy action, the headline inflation hovered between 4.6% y/y and 10.9% y/y.
As inflation is expected to subside starting with the beginning of 2027, independent analysts expect a looser monetary policy rate – but no sooner than May 2027. The criterion, mentioned in an Erste Group research note, is that headline inflation drops sustainably below the policy rate.