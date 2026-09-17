Long-term external debt amounted to EUR 182.2 billion at July 31, accounting for 77.6% of total external debt and increasing by 1.1% compared with the end of 2025. Short-term external debt rose by a much faster 9.4%, to EUR 52.7 billion, or 22.4% of the total.

The increase in short-term debt was accompanied by a deterioration in its coverage by the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves. The coverage ratio, calculated at residual maturity, fell to 91.4% at the end of July from 104.4% at the end of 2025.