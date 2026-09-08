Romania’s GDP steady in Q2, but full-year recession seems unavoidable
Romania’s GDP decreased by 0.4% y/y in Q2 after a steeper 1.2% y/y contraction in Q1, according to preliminary data published by the National Statistics Office (INS) on September 7 under the national methodology, based on prices in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (PYP).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The INS data confirmed the flash estimate announced in August. For the first half of the year, economic activity contracted by 0.7% y/y.
Under the Eurostat methodology, based on chain-linked volumes, GDP contracted by 1.9% y/y in Q2, after a 1.4% y/y contraction in Q1. In seasonally adjusted terms, however, GDP remained broadly unchanged in both quarters. For the first half of the year, GDP contracted by 1.6% y/y under this methodology.