The INS data confirmed the flash estimate announced in August. For the first half of the year, economic activity contracted by 0.7% y/y.

Under the Eurostat methodology, based on chain-linked volumes, GDP contracted by 1.9% y/y in Q2, after a 1.4% y/y contraction in Q1. In seasonally adjusted terms, however, GDP remained broadly unchanged in both quarters. For the first half of the year, GDP contracted by 1.6% y/y under this methodology.