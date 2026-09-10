Of the EUR 535 million granted between January and August, EUR 360 million went exclusively to renewable energy projects. According to the bank, the projects financed this year are expected to generate around 1.6 TWh of electricity annually, equivalent to more than 3% of Romania’s final electricity consumption.

BCR is currently involved in financing structures for energy projects with a cumulative capacity of 3,020 MW, at various stages of development, construction and operation. The largest share, 2,033 MW, is represented by wind projects, followed by 552 MW of storage capacity and 435 MW of photovoltaic capacity.

“In the last six years, we have tripled BCR’s financing in the energy sector, starting from the fact that energy is the infrastructure on which Romania’s competitiveness depends, our ability to attract investments and the confidence of companies that they can build their future here,” said Bogdan Cernescu, Corporate Banking Director at BCR.

The bank’s energy portfolio has changed significantly compared with 2020, when exposure was around EUR 930 million and was mainly focused on oil and gas. In August 2026, the energy and utilities portfolio was approaching EUR 3 billion, of which 69% was accounted for by utilities and renewable energy. Financing for wind, photovoltaic and storage projects alone exceeded the EUR 1 billion threshold.

According to BCR, in recent years the bank has supported more than 2,600 MW of new renewable capacity, along with investments in transmission, distribution and critical infrastructure networks. In the current structure of financed projects, approximately two-thirds of the capacity is wind, while almost one-fifth is represented by storage.