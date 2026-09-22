The 18th edition of KINOdiseea, Romania’s first international film festival for young audiences, will take place in Bucharest from October 10 to 18. Events will be hosted at Gloria Hall, the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, and the Armenian Cultural Centre, with free admission subject to availability.

This year’s programme combines film screenings with workshops, performances, and interactive activities designed for children and teenagers. Weekday screenings are scheduled for 10:00 and 18:30, while weekend screenings will begin at 11:00 and 18:00.

The official selection features productions presented or awarded at festivals including Berlin, Cannes, Sundance, Annecy, Locarno, and Giffoni. Several international films will be dubbed live into Romanian.

Among the titles is Atlas of the Universe, directed by Romanian filmmaker Paul Negoescu. The family film follows a 10-year-old boy searching for the matching shoe after mistakenly receiving two shoes for the right foot and has received recognition at festivals in Berlin, Cannes, Sofia, and Kristiansand.

Other selections include Croatian family mystery Extraordinary, French animation Lucy Lost, Norwegian animation Unstoppable, and Polish adventure film Pixie. The New Beginning. The programme also features Sundance audience award winner Hold Onto Me, Norwegian family film Back to Tottori, Latvian animation Born in the Jungle, German production Conni: Mystery of the Crane, and Dutch drama King of the Wanderers.

The complete daily schedule and details of the accompanying workshops will be announced on the festival’s website and social media pages.