Romania’s annual inflation rate fell to 6.17% in August 2026 from 8.16% in July, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday, September 11. Consumer prices nevertheless increased by 0.22% month-on-month.

Inflation since the beginning of the year, measured against December 2025, stood at 4.6%.

“The annual inflation rate in August 2026 compared with August 2025 was 6.2%,” the INS said.

The average change in consumer prices over the 12 months from September 2025 to August 2026, compared with the previous 12-month period, was 9.5%.

Based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, Romania’s annual inflation rate reached 6.3% in August. The average rate calculated using the same index was 8.6% over the latest 12-month period.

According to the official statistics, food prices increased by 2.62% year-on-year in August, while non-food goods became 6.36% more expensive. Service prices recorded the sharpest annual increase, at 11.28%.

Among food products, coffee registered the largest annual price increase, at 15.2%, followed by eggs at 10.88% and beef at 8.5%, as reported by News.ro.

Fuel prices posted the most significant increases among non-food products. Diesel was 34.61% more expensive than in August 2025, while petrol prices rose by 25.49%. Both increased by more than 6% compared with the previous month.