This prepares the ground for a faster sale of the shipyard to the German group Rheinmetall, which should start construction of EUR 1 billion military ships under a contract with the Romanian state, and its partner MSC, Ziarul Financiar announced.

"The Constanta Court approved the accelerated sale of the shipyard, according to the civil procedure code. The 6 auctions imposed by Damen shareholders at the same market price of EUR 184 million are practically null. Now the starting price will gradually decrease to 75% and 50% if no buyer is found at the next auction," said Laurenţiu Gobeajă, president of the Navalistul trade union.

The bankrupt Damen Mangalia shipyard did not find a buyer at the third auction on August 28, at the same market price of EUR 184 million.

All of the over 1,000 employees of the construction site were laid off with severance pay.

CITR is the judicial liquidator.

"Our objective remains to capitalize on the Mangalia Shipyard under conditions that offer it a real perspective of reintegration into the economic circuit. Applying the mechanism provided by the Civil Procedure Code allows us to have a more dynamic process and increase the chances of attracting an investor,” said Paul-Dieter Cîrlănaru, CEO of the shipyard’s insolvency firm CITR.