Romania’s new TollRo electronic road charging platform will become operational at midnight on October 1, 2026, the National Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) announced. From that time, all new road vignettes, route tickets, and TollRo charges will be issued through the new system.

The platform’s testing period, which began on September 15, will conclude on September 29. CNAIR said the mobile application and online portal were tested under real-world conditions, with payment processes and other functions adjusted based on feedback from users.