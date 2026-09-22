The young woman was named Miss Italy on the evening of September 21 at Santa Severa Castle in Rome. She took part in the competition wearing the “Miss Liguria” sash, according to Corriere della Sera.

Sarah Rizea was born on November 8, 2007, in Moncalieri and moved at the age of 11 to Vado Ligure, in the province of Savona. Her father, Marian, is a carpenter specializing in windows and doors, while her mother, Alina, works at the Savona Police Station in the immigration office.

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Sarah has been practicing swimming since she was 8 and was first called up to the national team in 2021. Since then, she has won 100 swimming medals.

“Yes, I have been training since I was 8. So I also include the medals won at my first regional competitions. But I have won many, both nationally and internationally. I am part of the senior national team, and my dream remains the Olympic Games,” Sarah told Italian journalists.

The new Miss Italy still has relatives in Romania and frequently visits the country.

“My grandparents live there. I was there for the last time less than a year ago,” she said.

She dedicated the Miss Italy title to her family, “who have supported me from the beginning. And to the family members who are in Romania.”