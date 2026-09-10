Romanian musicians Natalia Pancec and Emilian Florentin Gheorghe, known as Flores, will take their When Violin Meets Guitar show abroad for the first time this fall. Their five-concert international tour opens in London on October 18 and concludes in Copenhagen on November 7.

The project brings together violin and guitar in a program combining classical music, including works by Vivaldi, with rock influences. Over the past three years, the duo has performed the show in several Romanian cities.

After London, the tour will continue in Denmark with concerts in Skive on November 1 and Aarhus on November 4. The musicians will then perform in Malmö, Sweden, on November 5 before their final show in Copenhagen.

The new season has also marked the duo’s first performances with a symphony orchestra. Pancec and Flores recently gave two concerts with the Mihail Jora Philharmonic Orchestra in Bacău.

For Natalia Pancec, the performances marked a return to the city where she made her solo debut 28 years ago.

“Twenty-eight years after my first concert as a soloist, I returned to Bacău for the first When Violin Meets Guitar concert with an orchestra,” she said.

Before leaving for London, the duo will perform at the Arad Philharmonic on October 3 and the Deva Art Theatre on October 4. After the international tour, they will return to Romania for concerts in Baia Mare on December 5 and Zalău on December 6.

Tickets are available through different platforms depending on the concert, including AmBilet.ro, Ticketstore.ro, Eventim.ro, Billetlugen.dk, and Eventbrite.co.uk.