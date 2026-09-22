The discussions focus on Romania's public finances and financing needs, as well as attracting American capital for strategic projects in energy, infrastructure, technology and production capacity.

For Romania, the meeting is part of efforts over the past year to strengthen the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the United States, with a focus on energy, infrastructure, technology, production capacity and the integration of Romanian companies into transatlantic supply chains. Nazare has also discussed these areas in recent months with the US administration, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the US EXIM Bank and members of Congress.

Nazare is also meeting representatives of J.P. Morgan and institutional investors with exposure to Romanian government bonds. The discussions cover the evolution of public finances, continued fiscal consolidation, the government's financing strategy and Romania's economic prospects.

The meeting continues the Finance Ministry's dialogue with international investors, including a series of discussions held this year with J.P. Morgan. At the most recent meeting in Bucharest, the focus was on the deficit trajectory, financing costs, continued reforms and the absorption of European funds, amid concerns that fiscal predictability and credibility directly affect the conditions under which Romania finances itself on international markets.

On Tuesday, Nazare is due to meet Ben Black, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the US government institution that mobilises private capital and finances investments in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, energy and advanced technology.

The meeting will continue discussions launched during Nazare's previous visits to the United States and subsequently developed in Bucharest on possible financing instruments for Romanian strategic projects and attracting US capital. Previous talks with the DFC have focused on investment opportunities in energy, infrastructure and technology, as well as the potential role of Romanian financial institutions in structuring such investments.

The Finance Ministry said the New York programme is intended to link Romania's strategic and security agenda more closely with its economic and investment agenda and to strengthen the economic component of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership.