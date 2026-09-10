Romania will not send combat troops or other military personnel to Ukraine, the Presidential Administration said in response to claims circulating online. It described the narrative as “alarmist manipulation” that deliberately distorted an administrative decision “to fuel the unfounded theory that Romania was being drawn into the war.”

The president asked the Parliament to approve Romania’s participation with up to 20 military personnel in the operational headquarters of the Multinational Force for Ukraine and its subordinate command-and-control structures. The personnel would be staff officers involved exclusively in planning, command, and control activities, rather than combat operations, the Presidential Administration said.

“Romania is not sending combat troops to Ukraine or military personnel to the front,” the institution stressed.

The command structure operates on a rotational basis in France and the United Kingdom, “thousands of kilometres away from the front line,” according to the statement.

The operational headquarters was activated in 2025 to implement military decisions made within the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine. The coalition aims to establish political and legal security guarantees for Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement is reached.

“Romania’s top priority is protecting and defending its citizens, which is why our country participates in all international formats that contribute to achieving this major security objective,” reads the presidency’s statement.

“One such format is the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine, established to provide Ukraine with a system of political and legal guarantees after a ceasefire agreement is concluded, which would also guarantee peace and stability throughout our region. To implement political-level decisions in the military sphere, the Operational Headquarters for the Multinational Force in Support of Ukraine was activated in 2025.”

The administration noted that Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine affects all countries in the Black Sea region, including Romania, which shares a direct border with Ukraine.