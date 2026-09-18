Representatives of the Ministry of Transport said that the Braşov-Făgăraş Highway will contribute to improving national and regional connectivity for road traffic by providing a fast connection between the municipalities of Braşov and Făgăraş, respectively, and Sibiu, given that this highway section will connect with the Făgăraş–Sibiu Highway section.

According to the draft government decision, the investment is estimated at RON 9.35 billion (including VAT), while the construction period is 36 months.

The investment value is significant, and the funding will be provided from European funds, through the Transport Programme 2021–2027, as well as from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, within the limits of the amounts approved annually for this purpose.

After several analyses, the designers established a route with a length of 49.75 km and a platform width of 26 meters, according to Bună Ziua Brașov.

Along its route, 46 bridges, passages or viaducts will be built, a set of service areas (one in each direction), a set of parking areas (one in each direction), a maintenance and coordination center, as well as an interchange.

The project also provides for the construction of six tunnel-type structures and cut-and-cover/overpasses.

The new highway will occupy a total area of 663 hectares (public and private land) and will pass through the territories of the localities of Codlea, Dumbrăviţa, Şercaia, Şinca, and Mândra.

The interchange designed along this highway section will be built at Şercaia, where the maintenance and coordination center will also be located. This interchange will provide a connection with DN 1 (Braşov–Sibiu), as well as with DN 1S (Şercaia–Hoghiz). It will therefore connect three highways, namely Braşov–Comarnic (through the Codlea–Cristian section), Braşov–Sibiu and Braşov–Bacău.