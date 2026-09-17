The study, which analyzed the 27 European Union member states, along with the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, compared the affordability and prices of monthly and annual public transport passes.

The research also took into account the area covered by passes, the means of transport included, discounts granted to vulnerable groups, and the VAT applied to tickets, Euronews English reported.

London had the highest monthly cost among the capitals analyzed, at EUR 162, followed by Amsterdam, at EUR 107, and Paris, where a pass costs EUR 77 per month.

However, the most spectacular price increases compared with 2023 were recorded elsewhere. Cyprus's capital, Nicosia, leads in this regard, with an increase of 67%, followed by Amsterdam, with 55%, Madrid, with 50%, and Bratislava, with 32%. In Berlin, fares increased by 29%, while in Vienna they rose by 26%.

The Romanian capital is also among the cities where long-term public transport costs have increased by at least 10% compared with 2023. Copenhagen, Vilnius, Brussels and London are in the same category.

According to the same study, public transport tickets are taxed in the European Union with an average VAT of around 11%, and seven countries have increased this tax since 2023.

The trend is not universal, however. In four European capitals, long-term passes are cheaper than they were three years ago. The largest reduction was recorded in Dublin, where prices fell by 42.5%. In Oslo, the decrease is 11.5%, in Bern 6.6%, and in Budapest 5.8%. In another 12 capitals, fares have remained at the same level as in 2023.

Only eight of the 30 European countries analyzed currently offer free public transport or affordable universal long-term passes. Luxembourg, Malta and Slovenia stand out in this category.

In the overall ranking based on the availability, affordability and inclusiveness of long-term passes, Tallinn, Luxembourg and Valletta jointly occupy first place. They are followed by Prague, Rome and Athens, while Sofia and Vienna complete the top eight positions.