Finqware, the fintech company specializing in treasury automation and open banking, ranks in the 36th spot in the Sifted 100: DACH & CEE 2026 Leaderboard, an annual ranking by Financial Times-backed outlet of the region’s fastest-growing startups and scaleups.

This is Finqware’s second consecutive year among the fastest-growing technology companies in DACH and Central and Eastern Europe.

Finqware is the only company headquartered in Romania to feature on this year’s list.

The listing ranks companies by their two-year compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR), based on three financial years of revenue data. Finqware recorded a two-year revenue CAGR of 145.94%, according to the 2026 report.

Over the past year, Finqware has continued to expand its footprint among large and mid-sized companies, while developing its presence beyond its home market.

Its technology provides a single infrastructure layer for multi-bank connectivity, cash visibility, payment automation and financial data integration, helping finance teams manage increasingly complex banking environments.

Finqware was established in 2018 by a team with a strong background in either banking or core IT infrastructure, including Cosmin Cosma, together with Dumitru Taraianu, and Danuţ Covalciuc.

The Sifted 100: DACH & CEE is an annual ranking by Sifted recognizing the 100 fastest-growing startups and scaleups across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Central and Eastern Europe. The ranking highlights companies demonstrating strong revenue growth and sustained business momentum across the region.