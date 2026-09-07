Romania dominated the European Rowing Under 23 Championships in Kruszwica, securing ten medals across the competition. The result placed the country ahead of Germany, Greece, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland in the nations’ ranking, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced.

Iulica-Maria Ursu and Andreea Petras won Romania’s first gold medal in the women’s pair, finishing ahead of Lithuania and France in 7:56.20.

Cosmin Iulian Pleșescu, Eduard Angel Moldovan, Andrei Vatamaniuc, and Leontin Nuțescu claimed the men’s four title with a time of 6:25.49, beating Denmark and Poland.

Romania also won the women’s four through Andreea Bianca Marin, Mădălina-Dumitrița Ursaciuc, Iuliana Irina Cantoriu, and Iuliana Isabela Boldea. They crossed the finish line ahead of Austria and Germany in 7:18.11.

Ioana Gabriela Cristescu, Francesca Iulia Stejar, Sonia Teodora Biță, and Daria-Elena Maximiuc added another gold in the women’s quadruple sculls, defeating Switzerland and the AIN crew with a time of 7:09.40.

The men’s eight, formed by Antonel Avăcăriței, Andrei Perdei, Patrick Francisc Sebestyen, Sebastian Alexandru Tașcă, Nicolae Răzvan Stoian, Sergiu Anfimov, Mateus-Simion Cozminciuc, Fabrizio-Alexandru Scripcariu, and Maria-Antonia Iancu, finished ahead of the Czech Republic and Italy in 6:06.92.

Then, Romania also claimed the women’s eight title. Marina Ariana Balint, Andreea Petras, Beatrice Piseru, Georgiana Blănariu, Stejara Olariu, Bianca-Elena Drăghici, Iulica-Maria Ursu, Denisa Cristina Ailincăi, and Irina Lucia Andreea Despa won the race in 6:48.93, ahead of Italy and the AIN crew.

Bianca-Camelia Ifteni secured the seventh gold in the women’s single sculls, beating competitors from Lithuania and Italy with a time of 8:09.99.

David Costel Chitic and Stejara Olariu won the mixed double sculls in 6:59.34, finishing ahead of Italy and Germany.

Romania’s ninth title came in the mixed eight, where Andreea Bianca Marin, Mădălina-Dumitrița Ursaciuc, Iuliana Irina Cantoriu, Iuliana Isabela Boldea, Cosmin Iulian Pleșescu, Eduard Angel Moldovan, Andrei Vatamaniuc, Leontin Nuțescu, and Maria-Antonia Iancu defeated the Czech and Italian crews with a time of 6:15.64.

Mateus-Simion Cozminciuc and Fabrizio-Alexandru Scripcariu completed Romania’s medal tally with silver in the men’s pair. They finished behind Greece and ahead of France in 6:58.44.