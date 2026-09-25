Organizer of rock festival ARTmania expands into advertising, integrated production for events, artists
The project is backed by an investment co-financed by the European Union.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 1 min read
ARTmania, the organizer of ARTmania Festival, one of the country’s longest-running rock and arts festivals, is expanding its advertising activities with services for festivals, artists and music conferences.
As part of the project, backed by an investment co-financed by the European Union, ARTmania is also launching three sub-brands, namely ARTmania Studios, a division focused on the production of advertising and music videos, photo and video sessions, and content; ARTmania Records, a division dedicated to music production and promotion, building on the company’s two-decade relationship with artists and the live music scene; and ARTmania Technics, dealing with advertising stands for festivals, events and trade fairs, complemented by the production of customized materials.
The project amounts to RON 1.3 million (approximately EUR 247,150), including maximum non-reimbursable funding of RON 978,460.56 as EU contribution from the European Regional Development Fund.
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