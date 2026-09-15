Romania’s Finance Ministry announced that it will maintain the temporary 25% reduction in the excise duty on standard diesel between September 16 and 30. The same reduction was applied during the first half of the month.

The measure lowers the duty by RON 701.07 per 1,000 litres, or RON 829.69 per tonne. The effective excise duty will therefore remain at RON 2,103.22 per 1,000 litres and RON 2,489.05 per tonne, the ministry said.

The decision followed the authorities’ latest twice-monthly assessment under a mechanism introduced by Law 162/2026. The system adjusts the reduction according to changes in international quotations and pump prices.

The assessment for the second half of September showed a 51.19% increase in Platts diesel quotations and a 27.47% rise in the average pump price of standard diesel, according to the ministry.

The intervention is intended to limit the knock-on effects of higher fuel costs, particularly in transport and logistics, and their impact on consumer prices. The ministry said it would continue monitoring international quotations and domestic pump prices every two weeks.