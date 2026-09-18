The deal, as reported by Economedia.ro, which cited Greek news outlet SofokleousIn, would add another piece to PPC’s expansion puzzle in Romania, following a model similar to that of Greek electronics retailer Kotsovolos, which PPC acquired in Greece.

In addition to electricity production and supply, PPC is seeking to expand into the retail and distribution of electrical appliances, technology systems and energy solutions. Acquiring a large chain of stores would give the utility group direct access to consumers and a physical retail network.

According to the reports, PPC management is in talks to acquire Flanco Smart Discounter, one of Romania’s largest chains specialising in electrical and electronic products. The discussions are ongoing, and no agreement has been reached, with the possibility that the transaction will not materialise remaining open.

The potential acquisition comes as PPC is also significantly expanding its renewable energy presence in Romania. Through PPC Renewables Romania, the group has doubled its installed generation capacity to approximately 1.5 GW and aims to increase it further to 2 GW by the end of the year.

The expansion is based on investments in wind and photovoltaic projects, while the group is also developing energy storage projects and investing in electricity networks.

Against this backdrop, PPC’s potential entry into retail through Flanco could be viewed as another component of a broader strategy to bring its generation and energy-supply activities closer to end consumers. The physical retail network could provide a channel for selling not only conventional electrical and electronic products, but also energy-related equipment and solutions.

PPC would therefore not simply be entering another retail market. The potential acquisition could allow the group to combine its growing presence in electricity generation and supply with a nationwide consumer-facing network, strengthening its direct relationship with households.