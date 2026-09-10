Nusco, one of Romania’s leading real estate developers, announced that it signed a EUR 21.4 million financing agreement with Exim Banca Românească. The funding will be used to refinance assets in the company’s portfolio and support projects currently under development.

Most of the financing will go toward the continued development of Nusco’s assets, while the remaining amount will be used to close a previous credit facility.

Nusco’s portfolio includes residential developments such as Premio, CITTA Park, Nusco City, and Nusco Green Homes, as well as the Nusco Towers, Caramfil, Floreasca One, and Floreasca Two office buildings and Pipera Commercial Park.

The company has completed more than 1,300 apartments and 61 villas and is developing another 836 apartments in 2026.

Nusco is currently working on the third phase of Nusco City, an urban regeneration project in Bucharest, while preparing the concept for a subsequent phase. The development will also include buildings for a dual-branded Hyatt hotel, Medicana Hospital, and the Little London educational facility.

Its Nusco Green Homes project in Tunari, north of Bucharest, has completed its first 61 villas. The development also includes a kindergarten, swimming pool, park, playgrounds, and sports and walking areas, with a retail center also planned.

Exim Banca Românească is wholly Romanian-owned and provides financial products and services to companies ranging from micro-enterprises and SMEs to large corporations.