OMV Petrom completes EUR 115 mln modernisation of electricity system at Petrobrazi refinery in Romania
OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) invested approximately EUR 115 million to modernise the electrical infrastructure of the Petrobrazi refinery, the company announced on September 10. The investment is part of Petrobrazi refinery’s broader modernisation and transformation program.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The new electrical infrastructure creates the necessary conditions for integrating major projects currently under implementation, such as the production unit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (HVO), as well as green hydrogen production capacities.
The project included the construction of a high-voltage power line directly connected to the Transelectrica substation, a new-generation electrical substation, as well as a power distribution substation.