FlixBus announced on Tuesday, September 15, that it launched a direct coach route between Bucharest and Chișinău in partnership with Moldovan transport operator Gal Trans. The first journeys took place on September 12, with two daily services available in each direction.

Coaches leave Bucharest at 10:00 and 23:00 each day, with the journey taking approximately eight hours.

The route includes a stop at Henri Coandă International Airport, giving passengers from Moldova direct access to Romania’s main airport. Travellers can also connect in Bucharest to other Romanian and European destinations served by the FlixBus network.

The agreement with Gal Trans marks FlixBus’ first partnership with a transport operator from the Republic of Moldova. Moldova was previously connected to the company’s network through international services operated by Ukrainian partners, including routes to Odesa and Kyiv.

FlixBus has operated in Romania since 2017 and currently connects more than 80 Romanian cities with destinations in 16 European countries. It began operating domestic intercity services in the country in July 2025.