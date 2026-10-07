Schmitz Cargobull to build EUR 25 mln factory in western Romania
German commercial vehicle manufacturer Schmitz Cargobull, through its Romanian subsidiary, will buy 11.75 hectares in Industrial Park IV in Oradea for EUR 3.76 million, where it plans to build a EUR 25 mln factory.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The company will build a hall of approximately 23,500 square metres for the production of chassis subassemblies for semi-trailers and the assembly of complete vehicles, ebihoreanul.ro reported.
Schmitz Cargobull has committed to investing at least EUR 25 mln and creating at least 200 jobs.