According to the MKOR Consumer Sentiment Romania study, which tracks general economic sentiment from Q3 2023 to Q2 2026, fewer than 1 in 10 Romanians (8%) are still optimistic. Three years ago, twice as many (16%) were optimistic.

The pessimists rose during the same period from 3 in 4 (74%) to almost 9 in 10 (87%). Expectations for the coming year have also worsened: those who are pessimistic about developments over the next 12 months rose from 68% to 80%.