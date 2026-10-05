CFA Romania sees economic growth of up to 0.5% in 2027
CFA Romania expects Romania’s economy to grow by only 0%-0.5% in 2027, while inflation could fall to 4%-5% and the budget deficit remains around 6% of GDP, according to the organisation’s 2027 Macroeconomic Outlook.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The report, which will be presented in its third edition, indicated a year of modest economic recovery as Romania adjusts to the fading impact of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and seeks new sources of growth, Economica.net reported.
CFA Romania’s economists are examining whether investment supported by European funds can become a new growth engine as the consumption-based economic model loses its ability to sustain the same pace of development.