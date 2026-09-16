“We are already working with the Ministry of Energy to develop support schemes similar to those developed for renewables. What we have tried to do for now is to identify the market need for capacity, how mature the projects already under discussion are and what type of support is needed to make those transactions bankable,” Mihăilescu said, as reported by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

EBRD could finance pumped storage hydropower plants One of the technologies being considered in the first phase is pumped storage hydropower, which the EBRD sees as complementary to battery storage systems.

Batteries can be deployed quickly and provide rapid-response services to the power system, while pumped storage hydropower can store and shift larger volumes of energy over longer periods.

According to Mihăilescu, such projects could help reduce the curtailment of renewable generation, provide mechanical inertia to the power system, and enable the system to restart and recover following major incidents.