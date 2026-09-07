A fragment of an aerial drone carrying an explosive load was found on Friday, September 4, five nautical miles east of the entrance to the Sulina branch of the Danube, Romania’s Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced.

It was safely neutralized by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team of the Romanian Naval Forces, MApN said.

On Friday, September 4, the EOD team travelled to a location approximately five nautical miles east of the entrance to the Sulina branch to investigate a suspicious floating object. Following checks, the EOD team confirmed that the object was a fragment of an aerial drone carrying an explosive load. The object was safely neutralized on site at 6:17 p.m., MApN said.

According to the ministry, a similar operation took place on Thursday afternoon, when another EOD team neutralized a fragment of an aerial drone with an explosive load, which was floating in the Central Platform area of the offshore oil facility.

Both incidents were reported by commercial vessels through the Regional Maritime Coordination Centre.