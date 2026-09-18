Construction works up 11% in Romania in first seven months of 2026
In the first seven months of 2026, the volume of construction works increased by 11.2% compared with the same period in 2025 as a gross series, and by 8.2% as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, with the largest increase in new construction works, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
The volume of construction works rose in July 2026 compared with June 2026 by 7.6% in gross terms and by 1.4% in seasonally and working-day-adjusted terms. Compared with July 2025, it increased by 2.0% as a gross series, while as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, it decreased by 8.3%.