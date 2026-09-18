Romanian prime minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan said on Friday, September 18, that he was ready to form a “serious, reform-oriented, and pro-European” government. He announced that experts from the three parties backing him - the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) - would “immediately begin drafting a governing programme.”

Mureșan, a member of the European Parliament, said his priorities would be presented at the beginning of next week, after which negotiations would be held with members of Parliament.

“I am prepared to form a serious, reform-oriented, pro-European government that presents an agenda for modernizing Romania, reflected in a higher standard of living and good measures for the people,” he told journalists at the Parliament.

He added that Romania needed a credible government as soon as possible to continue reforms and projects launched over the past year.

“The most important thing is what we will do for the country from the first day this government is invested,” he said. “We will be extremely transparent at every stage of this process.”

In his turn, present at the same press conference, interim prime minister and PNL leader Ilie Bolojan said his party and experts from the ministries would provide the data needed for Siegfried Mureșan to develop his programme.

“The responsibility is the same as it was three months ago: to form a government,” Bolojan said.

He listed maintaining fiscal stability, ensuring the operation of the state and public services, preparing next year’s budget, and creating conditions for economic recovery among the main priorities.

Meanwhile, USR leader Dominic Fritz said his party supported Siegfried Mureșan because it considered him the right person to restore public confidence during a period of political and economic tension.

“We intend to form a serious and coherent government with a vision based on trust,” Fritz said.

He further added that USR would also be open to discussions with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to ensure a Parliament majority for the future government.

PNL, USR and UDMR together hold 169 of the 233 votes required for investiture. Even with all 17 votes from the national minorities group, they would reach only 186, leaving Mureșan to secure another 47 votes.

Also present at the press conference on Friday, representing UDMR, Tánczos Barna said the objective should be a stable government able to remain in office until 2028. He argued that rebuilding the majority that collapsed in April, potentially under a rotating premiership arrangement, could still be the best option but would require talks with PSD.