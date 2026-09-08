The company's management has set the date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for September 21, 2026. The agenda includes the project for the new terminal for bulk solid fertilizers and liquid products, according to the official document.

The infrastructure will be developed at Berth 84 and Stockpile 5 in the North Port of Constanta. The project marks a strategic expansion beyond traditional grain and mineral processing activities, according to public data.

Berth 84 facilitates the docking of large-tonnage ships, and Stockpile 5 provides the necessary space for the construction of cellular silos and tanks. The port operator aims to implement automated systems to reduce the parking times of ships and trains, open sources noted.

The new terminal will serve the domestic agricultural market and transit to neighboring countries, such as Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

The company reported a turnover of RON 248.4 million (nearly EUR 50 million) and a profit of RON 63.5 million for 2025, the fiscal balance sheet showed.