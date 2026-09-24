Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. (FTIS), the current alternative investment fund manager and sole administrator of Fondul Proprietatea, announced on Wednesday, September 23, that it had withdrawn from the selection process for a new four-year mandate, citing the way its offer is currently being evaluated by the Fund’s Board of Representatives.

Franklin Templeton has managed Fondul Proprietatea for 16 years. However, in February, the Fund’s General Meeting of Shareholders rejected a new four-year mandate for the current administrator and approved only a temporary one-year mandate.

The decision means that Franklin Templeton will leave the selection process for the administrator that will manage the fund for the next full four-year term, unless the process is changed or reopened.

Fondul Proprietatea is one of the largest issuers on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The fund was established by the Romanian government in December 2005 to compensate people whose assets had been expropriated by the communist regime, through the allocation of shares according to the value of their losses.

Fondul Proprietatea was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on January 25, 2011. Its market capitalization stood at around RON 1.96 billion at the time of publication, down from RON 2.25 billion on the fund’s 15th anniversary in January 2026.