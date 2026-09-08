Romanian companies’ outstanding obligations to the state and social security budgets increased to RON 77.6 billion in the second quarter of 2026, from RON 77 billion in the previous three months, according to financial analysis platform RisCo.ro. The number of companies with unpaid debts also rose by more than 1,000, from 47,012 to 48,028.

Obligations to the state budget represented the largest share, reaching RON 57.6 billion, of which RON 1.7 billion was disputed by companies.

Debts to the social security budget amounted to RON 14.9 billion, including RON 46 million under dispute. Health insurance arrears exceeded RON 4.6 billion, while outstanding obligations to the unemployment insurance budget reached RON 502 million.

Bucharest companies accumulated RON 31.9 billion in debts, representing more than 41% of the national total. Some 19,045 companies in the capital reported outstanding obligations during the quarter. Ilfov county ranked second with RON 6 billion, followed by Constanța with RON 3.8 billion and Timiș with RON 2.7 billion.

Buzău and Sibiu each registered more than RON 2.1 billion, while Covasna, Vâlcea, and Sălaj had the lowest totals, at under RON 170 million each.

Residential and non-residential building construction generated the largest arrears by sector, at RON 5.14 billion. It also recorded the highest number of companies with unpaid obligations, at 5,977.

Wholesale trade in food, beverages, and tobacco followed with almost RON 3 billion, while other specialized wholesale activities owed more than RON 2.5 billion.

Other sectors with significant arrears included the chemical industry, security activities, wholesale intermediaries, support services for oil and gas extraction, road freight transport, and road and railway construction.