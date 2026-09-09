Coca-Cola Romania announced on Tuesday, September 8, that it appointed Amruta Vaidya as its new general manager, succeeding Mark Docherty, as part of a wider restructuring of its local leadership team. Docherty will move to the company’s European headquarters in Dublin to oversee several markets in a regional role.

Amruta Vaidya joined Coca-Cola in 2017 and has more than 20 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. She has held leadership positions in marketing, commercial operations, and general management across Norway, Iceland, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Most recently, she served as general manager of Coca-Cola Ireland, where she contributed to business development and partnerships within the company system.

“Romania has an extraordinary reputation within the Coca-Cola company. It is a highly dynamic market, with talented people, strong brands, and a public that quickly embraces new trends,” Vaidya said.

In his turn, Mark Docherty said he was particularly proud of the company’s marketing and innovation projects during his tenure, several of which became examples of best practice within the wider Coca-Cola system.

“I have full confidence that the new leadership team will continue to develop exceptional projects, capitalizing on the opportunities offered by this market,” he said.

The company also announced three other appointments.

Florin Vlasceanu will become senior director of customer and commercial operations, reporting directly to the general manager. He joined the Coca-Cola system in 2021 and has more than 18 years of FMCG experience.

Meanwhile, Iuliana Nedelcu will oversee Coca-Cola Romania’s consolidated marketing function as senior director of marketing. A member of the company’s team since 2009, she previously managed marketing activities across several Southeast European markets.

Petru Russu was appointed senior director of public affairs, communications and sustainability. He will oversee the company’s relationships with authorities and other stakeholders, alongside its sustainability and community programs in Romania.

Coca-Cola said the new structure brings its commercial, marketing, and communications teams closer together and is intended to support faster decision-making based on local market conditions.

Coca-Cola Romania operates locally alongside bottling and distribution partner Coca-Cola HBC Romania.