The Madrigal National Chamber Choir and children from the Cantus Mundi choirs will perform at Colțea Clinical Hospital in Bucharest on September 23. The free concert will begin at 20:45 and mark World Patient Safety Day.

The event is dedicated to medical professionals, current and former patients, and their families. Public attendance is free but requires advance registration through an online form.

“Madrigal for Hospitals,” launched in 2026 by the choir and Bucharest’s Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services, brings choral performances and cultural activities into healthcare settings. The initiative is intended to offer emotional support to patients, relatives, and medical personnel.

“Music does not replace medical care but accompanies it in another dimension of care, in which the patient is first and foremost a person, not merely someone receiving treatment,” said Angelica Postu, a clinical psychologist and music therapist at Berlin’s Charité University Hospital.

The Colțea performance follows the programme’s first concert, held at the Dr. Victor Gomoiu Children’s Clinical Hospital.

The Madrigal Choir was founded in 1963 by conductor Marin Constantin and is currently led by Anna Ungureanu.