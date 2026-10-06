Romania’s national football team lost 1-0 to Sweden at Bucharest’s National Arena on Monday, October 5, recording its fourth consecutive defeat in UEFA Nations League Group B4. Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres scored the match’s only goal in the 13th minute, extending his scoring run to seven consecutive Nations League appearances for Sweden, Agerpres reported.

Romania lost all four matches played during the current international window: 2-1 away to Sweden on September 25, 4-2 at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 28, 6-0 away to Poland on October 2, and 1-0 at home to Sweden.

Head coach Gheorghe Hagi acknowledged that Romania’s performance under his leadership had fallen short of his expectations but argued that rebuilding the team would require time.

“I saw things differently at first, but gradually I realised that we have work to do if we want to compete with the strongest teams,” Hagi said after the match on Monday, as quoted by News.ro. “This process needs some time - a little, not a lot.”

The coach said Romania showed signs of improvement against Sweden but needed greater confidence and aggression in the opposition half. He also set the ambitious goal of building a team capable of surpassing Romania’s celebrated “Golden Generation” of the 1990s.

“We have had enough of talking about the previous generation. It must be surpassed. That is the only objective that still stands - to build a better team than the Golden Generation,” Hagi said.

He added that he would discuss his position with the Romanian Football Federation’s leadership within two days.

“Give me a little time. If I cannot do it, I will go home. I have lost four matches - I should hardly even be speaking. I do not like losing,” he said.

Romania will play its final two group fixtures in November, hosting Poland on November 14 before travelling to face Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 17.