No fewer than 390 pedestrians lost their lives in serious road accidents in Romania in 2025, translating to more than one a day. Another 804 pedestrians were seriously injured, according to the 2025 Road Safety Bulletin, published by the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police and cited by the CSR - Coalition for Road Safety.

Pedestrians registered the highest number of victims as a category, making them the most vulnerable road users, CSR noted. In 2025, they accounted for 30% of people killed and 26% of people seriously injured in road accidents.